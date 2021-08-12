 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Why Sarah Jessica Parker will be a no show in this year's Met Gala

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Why Sarah Jessica Parker will be a no show in this years Met Gala

Sarah Jessica Parker has been known to slay every Met Gala she has attended but it seems that this year the event might be missing her glowing presence as she may not show up.

According to her BFF Andy Cohen, the Sex and the City star might be MIA in this year’s American fashion-themed event.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the 53-year-old said that he is taking "a year off" as his date has a jam-packed schedule with filming.

"My date is filming this year. She’s filming ‘And Just Like That…,'" he added.

The actress has attended the mega-event no fewer than five times in the past.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Corrin opens up about coming out for first time on TV

Emma Corrin opens up about coming out for first time on TV
Like mother, like daughter: Ashley Tisdale's 6-month-old is picky with music

Like mother, like daughter: Ashley Tisdale's 6-month-old is picky with music
Powerpuff Girls' Chloe Bennet drops role as Blossom after pilot reboot

Powerpuff Girls' Chloe Bennet drops role as Blossom after pilot reboot
MGK drops his new music video featuring Tarvis Barker

MGK drops his new music video featuring Tarvis Barker
Kim Kardashian touches on pregnancy body shaming woes: ‘It was nasty’

Kim Kardashian touches on pregnancy body shaming woes: ‘It was nasty’
'Keeping shining': Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Sara Ali Khan on her 26th birthday

'Keeping shining': Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Sara Ali Khan on her 26th birthday

Seungri, former K-pop star, jailed for three years

Seungri, former K-pop star, jailed for three years
Robin William’s son Zak pens loving death tribute: ‘You lived to help others’

Robin William’s son Zak pens loving death tribute: ‘You lived to help others’
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson slammed by Charles over 'outrageous' living conditions

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson slammed by Charles over 'outrageous' living conditions
Why did Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers try to kill herself?

Why did Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers try to kill herself?

Prince Harry accused by William of turning against his own blood

Prince Harry accused by William of turning against his own blood

'Jeopardy!' makers announce Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik as new hosts

'Jeopardy!' makers announce Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik as new hosts

Latest

view all