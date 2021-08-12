KPL 2021: Nawaz, Malik lead Overseas Warriors to victory against Rawalakot Hawks

Nasir Nawaz and Naveed Malik marvellously led Overseas Warriors to victory against the Rawalakot Hawks at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Hawks had set a 145-run target for the Warriors, however, due to rain interruptions, it was lowered to 133 and 18 overs instead of the usual 20.

But the Warriors did not take long in getting there as Nawaz scored 56 from 36 balls while Malik hit 45 from 33 balls to help the Imad Wasim-led side wrap up the match within 13 overs.

The match ending shot by Haider Ali.

For the Warriors, Abbas Afridi picked up five wickets in four overs and conceded only 18 runs, Sohail Khan was able to get three, while Muhammad Musa took one wicket.

Umar Amin played a stellar 51-run knock for the Hawks, followed by Hussain Talat's 23 and Sahibzada Farhan's 21 runs that had helped their team put up a good score.

The Hawks did not prove good with the ball as they were unable to pick up wickets and restrict the opposition. Asif Afridi took two wickets and Faisal was able to get one.

Mohammad Abbas Afridi received the Man Of The Match award for his five-wicket haul.



