 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

KPL 2021: Nawaz, Malik lead Overseas Warriors to victory against Rawalakot Hawks

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

KPL 2021: Nawaz, Malik lead Overseas Warriors to victory against Rawalakot Hawks

Nasir Nawaz and Naveed Malik marvellously led Overseas Warriors to victory against the Rawalakot Hawks at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Hawks had set a 145-run target for the Warriors, however, due to rain interruptions, it was lowered to 133 and 18 overs instead of the usual 20.

But the Warriors did not take long in getting there as Nawaz scored 56 from 36 balls while Malik hit 45 from 33 balls to help the Imad Wasim-led side wrap up the match within 13 overs.

The match ending shot by Haider Ali.

For the Warriors, Abbas Afridi picked up five wickets in four overs and conceded only 18 runs, Sohail Khan was able to get three, while Muhammad Musa took one wicket.

Umar Amin played a stellar 51-run knock for the Hawks, followed by Hussain Talat's 23 and Sahibzada Farhan's 21 runs that had helped their team put up a good score.

The Hawks did not prove good with the ball as they were unable to pick up wickets and restrict the opposition. Asif Afridi took two wickets and Faisal was able to get one.

Mohammad Abbas Afridi received the Man Of The Match award for his five-wicket haul.


More From Sports:

Pak vs WI: West Indies opt to bowl first against Pakistan in first Test

Pak vs WI: West Indies opt to bowl first against Pakistan in first Test
KPL 2021: Watch Haider Ali take impressive catch against Rawalakot Hawks

KPL 2021: Watch Haider Ali take impressive catch against Rawalakot Hawks
Waqar Zaka gives Olympian Arshad Nadeem gift of Rs1 million

Waqar Zaka gives Olympian Arshad Nadeem gift of Rs1 million
Pakistan's Asif Ali joins Caribbean Premier League franchise

Pakistan's Asif Ali joins Caribbean Premier League franchise
KPL: Pakistani 'Malinga' Zaman Khan continues to impress with the ball

KPL: Pakistani 'Malinga' Zaman Khan continues to impress with the ball
Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem returns home to a hero's welcome

Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem returns home to a hero's welcome
Arshad Nadeem shares video message for fans via actual Twitter account

Arshad Nadeem shares video message for fans via actual Twitter account
Watch live stream: Kotli Lions Vs Mirpur Royals

Watch live stream: Kotli Lions Vs Mirpur Royals
Watch: Mirpur Royals smash Kotli Lions bowlers during KPL 2021 powerplay

Watch: Mirpur Royals smash Kotli Lions bowlers during KPL 2021 powerplay
Pak vs WI: Pakistan players aim to improve Test rankings

Pak vs WI: Pakistan players aim to improve Test rankings
Pak vs WI: Head-to-head team comparison ahead of Test series

Pak vs WI: Head-to-head team comparison ahead of Test series
Pak vs WI: Babar Azam announces 19-player squad for Test series against West Indies

Pak vs WI: Babar Azam announces 19-player squad for Test series against West Indies

Latest

view all