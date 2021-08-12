 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Lil Nas X shockingly turned down offer to act alongside Zendaya

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Lil Nas X shockingly turned down offer to act alongside Zendaya

Lil Nas X has left many shocked when he revealed that he had to turn down an irresistible offer in order to finish his music.

Speaking to Variety, the Call Me By Your Name hit-maker shared that he had to turn down a role in Euphoria in which Zendaya stars as the lead role.

He said that the reason he has to turn down the offer was because of prior commitments.

"I was actually going to do ‘Euphoria,’ but I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album. I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now. I want my first movie to be amazing."

Fans however, speculated that he skipped the role in hopes of bagging a much bigger project and further clarified by saying, "This was not me saying I'm too good for euphoria, that’s literally one of my favorite shows right now."

More From Entertainment:

Barbra Streisand reveals Prince Charles sent her flowers after affair rumors started

Barbra Streisand reveals Prince Charles sent her flowers after affair rumors started
Prince Andrew under fire for ‘stonewalling’ assault victim Virginia Roberts

Prince Andrew under fire for ‘stonewalling’ assault victim Virginia Roberts
David Schwimmer reacts to Jennifer Aniston dating rumors

David Schwimmer reacts to Jennifer Aniston dating rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Sussex Royal image under threat

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Sussex Royal image under threat
The scoop into Kylie Jenner’s 24th birthday bash: source

The scoop into Kylie Jenner’s 24th birthday bash: source
Prince Andrew ‘not above the law’: report

Prince Andrew ‘not above the law’: report
Emma Corrin opens up about coming out for first time on TV

Emma Corrin opens up about coming out for first time on TV
Halle Berry continues ‘Bruised’ shoot with cracked ribs

Halle Berry continues ‘Bruised’ shoot with cracked ribs
Why Sarah Jessica Parker will be a no show in this year's Met Gala

Why Sarah Jessica Parker will be a no show in this year's Met Gala
Like mother, like daughter: Ashley Tisdale's 6-month-old is picky with music

Like mother, like daughter: Ashley Tisdale's 6-month-old is picky with music
Powerpuff Girls' Chloe Bennet drops role as Blossom after pilot reboot

Powerpuff Girls' Chloe Bennet drops role as Blossom after pilot reboot
MGK drops his new music video featuring Travis Barker

MGK drops his new music video featuring Travis Barker

Latest

view all