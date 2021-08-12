Lil Nas X shockingly turned down offer to act alongside Zendaya

Lil Nas X has left many shocked when he revealed that he had to turn down an irresistible offer in order to finish his music.

Speaking to Variety, the Call Me By Your Name hit-maker shared that he had to turn down a role in Euphoria in which Zendaya stars as the lead role.

He said that the reason he has to turn down the offer was because of prior commitments.

"I was actually going to do ‘Euphoria,’ but I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album. I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now. I want my first movie to be amazing."

Fans however, speculated that he skipped the role in hopes of bagging a much bigger project and further clarified by saying, "This was not me saying I'm too good for euphoria, that’s literally one of my favorite shows right now."