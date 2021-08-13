 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Sohail Imran

Shoaib Akhtar is an inspiration, Afridi encourages me: Rawalkot Hawks' Zaman Khan

By
Sohail Imran

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Fast bowler Zaman Khan celebrates during a KPL 2021 match. Photo: Twitter
Fast bowler Zaman Khan celebrates during a KPL 2021 match. Photo: Twitter

Kashmiri fast bowler Zaman Khan of the Rawlakot Hawks says he is impressed by the fast bowling of former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and tries to bowl like him.

The Kashmiri fast bowler has impressed everyone with his skills in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) as he continues taking wickets and winning Player of the Match awards one after the other. 

The right-arm fast-medium bowler has already been touted as one the best finds at KPL and is currently the leading bowler in the league. 

Read More: KPL 2021: Pakistani ‘Malinga’ enthralls all with fiery pace

Talking about his experience so far, Zaman said that team captain Shahid Afridi guides and encourages him while teammates Ahmed Shehzad and Hussain Talat boost his confidence. 

He added that he got the chance to learn from coaches Basit Ali Arshad Khan and Riaz Afridi. 

"I am happy to be a part of the Kashmir Premier League," Zaman said. He added that his journey is going well and the league is the perfect opportunity for young talent. 

The bowler is confident that the Rawalkot Hawks will win the trophy.

More From Sports:

Babar Azam's 'avid supporter' in KPL catches everyone's attention

Babar Azam's 'avid supporter' in KPL catches everyone's attention
Pak vs WI: Mohammad Abbas’ double strike puts Pakistan on top in first Test

Pak vs WI: Mohammad Abbas’ double strike puts Pakistan on top in first Test
PCB to revamp provincial coaches structure for new domestic season

PCB to revamp provincial coaches structure for new domestic season
Pakistan 217 all out in first Test against West Indies

Pakistan 217 all out in first Test against West Indies
GSV served notice for entering pact with PFF's Ashfaq group

GSV served notice for entering pact with PFF's Ashfaq group
Pak vs WI: Roach, Seales strike early against Pakistan in rain-hit first Test

Pak vs WI: Roach, Seales strike early against Pakistan in rain-hit first Test
KPL 2021: Nawaz, Malik lead Overseas Warriors to victory against Rawalakot Hawks

KPL 2021: Nawaz, Malik lead Overseas Warriors to victory against Rawalakot Hawks
KPL 2021: Watch Haider Ali take impressive catch against Rawalakot Hawks

KPL 2021: Watch Haider Ali take impressive catch against Rawalakot Hawks
Waqar Zaka gives Olympian Arshad Nadeem gift of Rs1 million

Waqar Zaka gives Olympian Arshad Nadeem gift of Rs1 million
Pakistan's Asif Ali joins Caribbean Premier League franchise

Pakistan's Asif Ali joins Caribbean Premier League franchise
KPL: Pakistani 'Malinga' Zaman Khan continues to impress with the ball

KPL: Pakistani 'Malinga' Zaman Khan continues to impress with the ball
Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem returns home to a hero's welcome

Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem returns home to a hero's welcome

Latest

view all