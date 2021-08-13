Nausheen Shah makes startling revelations about Nimra Khan’s ex husband

Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah has made shocking revelations about Nimra Khan’s ex-husband Raja Azam after his derogatory remarks about Nimra.



The Mera Saaein 2 actor took to Instagram and shared a lengthy statement where she clapped back at Raja Azam.

Nausheen said: “I am sorry but no more silence after watching @nimrakhan_official ex husband’s video. I was invited at Nimra’s place I met him and his mother. He has a drinking problem, impulsive, disrespectful and abusive.”



She went on to say, “I know what she went through because of this pathetic man even then she tried her level best to make her marriage work.”

“I am glad she took a stand for herself, her marriage was extremely toxic!”, she concluded.

On Thursday, in a video, Nimra Khan's ex-husband revealed: “We are divorced. I divorced her because I wanted to. I am old enough."

He continued, "I got rid of her, she was a headache, she was a proper headache."

The couple got married in April 2020.