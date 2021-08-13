 
Dua Lipa scores four nominations for MTV's VMA awards

Dua Lipa scored four  nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards, organizers said on Wednesday ahead of next month's ceremony that will welcome back fans as part of a live audience.

Below are the four songs which earned Dua Lip 4 nominations:

Song of the year : Levitating

Best Collaboration: Prisoner With Miley Cyrus

Best Latin: UN Dia (One Day With J Balvin Bad Bunny and Tainy)

Best Editing:Prisoner

Pop star Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion scored the most nominations.

Canadian singer Bieber received seven nods, including artist of the year, best pop song for "Peaches," and video of the year for "Popstar," his collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake.

He will compete for artist of the year with Megan Thee Stallion, who landed six nominations including one for "WAP," the racy video with rapper Cardi B.


