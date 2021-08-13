 
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton to team up for a Netflix project together

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

'Meghan has been talking about collaborating on a Netflix project that will spotlight Kate’s charity work:' source 

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have buried the hatchet for good and are speculated to be joining hands for a Netflix project together. 

As per the latest intel, the two Duchesses have been in talks about collaborating on a Netflix show. 

An insider told Us Weekly that Meghan reached out to Kate about divulging secrets on what life of a future queen consort looks like.

“Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often,” said the source.

“Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy," they added. 

Although Kate lives a more traditional life as a royal, she feels honoured by Meghan's offer. 

“Kate is very flattered, and it’s all very positive between them,” the insider continued. 

In September 2020, Meghan and husband Prince Harry signed a multi-year contract with to create original content for the platform, including documentaries, movies, series and children’s programming.

