Friday Aug 13 2021
Prince Harry ‘owes royal family nothing’: report

Friday Aug 13, 2021

An expert recently defended Prince Harry from immense social criticism in regards to his upcoming memoir.

The expert also believes the prince owes his family nothing and ‘has the right to speak his truth wholly.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Mikhaila Friel in an interview for the Royally Us podcast.

There she was quoted saying, “This is his life. He is now a non-working royal so he doesn't owe anything to anybody.”

She also went on to say, “He doesn't need to put it to the monarchy for approval, he doesn't need to go to Charles and ask him to review the pages. It's nothing like that. I'm imagining it won't be a huge scandal as some of the media is making it out to be.”

