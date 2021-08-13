Eminem's child reveals they are 'gender fluid,' changes name and pronouns

Stevie’s friends and followers came forth showing immense support to them after the announcement

Eminem's adopted child revealed she is gender fluid and non-binary, and officially changed their name to Stevie.



The 19-year-old announced they are changing her pronouns to 'she/they' after previously posting a number of TikTok videos with the hashtags #nonbinary and #bi since earlier this year.

Set to a Labyrinth song from the TV show Euphoria, Stevie Laine posted a slideshow of pictures of them over the last few years, which started with the caption, "Watch me become more comfortable with myself."



They captioned the first batch of photos, in which they sported longer hair, with their old name, writing ‘Whitney, she/her’, before their pronouns changed to ‘she/they’.

Stevie then changed their name, before announcing they used ‘all pronouns’.

In the video caption, they wrote, "Forever growing and changing <3" and added the hashtags #genderfluid and #bi.

