 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Eminem's child reveals they are 'gender fluid,' changes name and pronouns

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Stevie’s friends and followers came forth showing immense support to them after the announcement
Stevie’s friends and followers came forth showing immense support to them after the announcement

Eminem's adopted child revealed she is gender fluid and non-binary, and officially changed their name to Stevie.

The 19-year-old announced they are changing her pronouns to 'she/they' after previously posting a number of TikTok videos with the hashtags #nonbinary and #bi since earlier this year.

Set to a Labyrinth song from the TV show Euphoria, Stevie Laine posted a slideshow of pictures of them over the last few years, which started with the caption, "Watch me become more comfortable with myself."

They captioned the first batch of photos, in which they sported longer hair, with their old name, writing ‘Whitney, she/her’, before their pronouns changed to ‘she/they’.

Stevie then changed their name, before announcing they used ‘all pronouns’.

In the video caption, they wrote, "Forever growing and changing <3" and added the hashtags #genderfluid and #bi.

Stevie’s friends and followers came forth showing immense support to them after the announcement. 

More From Entertainment:

Elton John calls 'Cold Heart' remix culmination of friendship with Dua Lipa

Elton John calls 'Cold Heart' remix culmination of friendship with Dua Lipa
Thomas Markle blames Harry for changing Meghan's behaviour for the worst

Thomas Markle blames Harry for changing Meghan's behaviour for the worst

Jamie Spears unveils Britney Spears battles ‘addiction, mental health woes’

Jamie Spears unveils Britney Spears battles ‘addiction, mental health woes’
Jessie J shares heartbreaking update: 'Ménière’s disease has affected my voice'

Jessie J shares heartbreaking update: 'Ménière’s disease has affected my voice'
Disney’s CEO reacts to Scarlett Johanson’s ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit

Disney’s CEO reacts to Scarlett Johanson’s ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit
Prince Harry ‘owes royal family nothing’: report

Prince Harry ‘owes royal family nothing’: report
Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance as he shows up for Kylie Jener's birthday

Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance as he shows up for Kylie Jener's birthday

Kit Harrington jokes ‘dad dance’ is infant son’s fault

Kit Harrington jokes ‘dad dance’ is infant son’s fault
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton to team up for a Netflix project together

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton to team up for a Netflix project together

What Britney Spears' mother has to say about Jamie Spears stepping down

What Britney Spears' mother has to say about Jamie Spears stepping down
Films set in coronavirus pandemic to open Sarajevo Film Festival

Films set in coronavirus pandemic to open Sarajevo Film Festival
Dua Lipa scores four nominations for MTV's VMA awards

Dua Lipa scores four nominations for MTV's VMA awards

Latest

view all