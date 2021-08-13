 
Friday Aug 13 2021
Jamie Spears unveils Britney Spears battles 'addiction, mental health woes'

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Jamie Spears has officially broken his silence over the details surrounding Britney Spears’ mental health woes and admits her struggles also branch out into addiction.

Mr. Spears decided to speak out after his wife Lynn threw the 60-year-old under the bus in her own admission to courts. At the time she admitted, “I witnessed my daughter be compelled by that doctor, with the knowledge and encouragement of Mr. Spears, to enter a health facility that she did not want to enter, where she was threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment that she did not want to endure.”

Jamie’s statement through his attorney paints a different picture, however, and per Insider, it reveals, “Unfortunately, it appears that Lynne has not accepted the full extent to which Ms. Spears has had an addiction and mental health issues or the level of care and treatment she needs.”

“If the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears' personal life, not only her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues that she has struggled with, and all of the challenges of the Conservatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the job he has done, not vilify him.”

“But the public does not know all the facts, and they have no right to know, so there will be no public redemption for Mr. Spears.”

“That is fine with Mr. Spears so long as the Court acts, based not on the opinions of those pandering to the public and social media, but on substantiated facts and all of the highly confidential information that the Court has in its possession to make decisions that are in Ms. Spears' best interests.”

