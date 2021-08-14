 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Web Desk

Thomas Markle blasts Prince Harry for ‘not asking’ Meghan Markle’s hand in marriage

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Thomas Markle recently called out Prince Harry over his decision to not ask his permission before marrying his daughter Meghan Markle.

Mr. Markle got candid during his interview with GB News and was quoted saying, “I'm blaming Harry for this mostly.”

“Harry has this saying: If you look at the paparazzi, you're done. I'm surprised Harry never bothered to come and visit me, or ask for my daughter's hand in marriage."

He also went on to reference Meghan’s wedding and added, "I was lying in the hospital, talking to them from hospital, telling them I couldn't come to the wedding and they haven't talked to me since.”

“You're a parent and your child's in hospital, wouldn't you be concerned if they live or die? They don't answer or respond in any way shape or form."

Before concluding he also claimed, "She's [Meghan] changed, she's not the daughter I knew. My daughter was a much more loving person than she is now."

