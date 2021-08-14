Barbie celebrates 'King of Rock and Roll' Elvis Presley with collectible doll

Presley died August 16, 1977 at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee

Barbie is celebrating the "King of Rock and Roll," Elvis Presley, with a collectible doll.

The female doll made by Mattel Inc is dressed in Presley's "American Eagle" jumpsuit, which features colourful rhinestones, a cape and a red scarf. Presley wore the jumpsuit during numerous concert appearances.

Elvis' first RCA single, 'Heartbreak Hotel,' was released in 1956 and became the first Elvis single to sell over 1 million copies, followed by his first album, Elvis Presley, which went to No. 1 on Billboard's pop album chart.

In 1973 Elvis made television and entertainment history with his Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite. It was the first, worldwide live satellite broadcast of a concert and seen in about 40 countries by one billion to 1.5 billion people.

Presley died August 16, 1977 at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.