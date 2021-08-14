 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sued by former rape victim

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

The victim, identified as Jennifer Hough, went to allege Minaj harassed her
The victim, identified as Jennifer Hough, went to allege Minaj harassed her

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has been sued by a woman who previously accused him of rape. 

The victim, identified as Jennifer Hough, went to allege Minaj harassed her. 

In her lawsuit, Hough claimed Petty raped her 20 years ago, when they were teenagers in 1994, after she encountered him while waiting for the school bus in Jamaica.

According to her, he allegedly approached her at the bus stop — then pulled a knife, held it to her back and led her to a nearby house, where he raped her.

After the alleged rape, he got off Hough and stood in front of a mirror while saying, “I am the man. I am the man,” the suit stated.

Petty was earlier put behind the bars over charges of attempted rape, where he served four years in jail, but got out after a plea deal.

Hough said she went through mental trauma because of the rape incident and Minaj's constant bribe offers after Petty was arrested in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender.

The lawsuit stats that Minaj called Hough on the phone and offered to “help out” her situation, saying she could fly her and her family to California. Hough refused.

Then through a series of meetings, Hough and members of her family were allegedly repeatedly offered cash bribes for as much as $500,000 by Minaj and her associates to get her to recant, the suit said.

Hough is seeking unspecified damages for the alleged harassment.

More From Entertainment:

Zoë Kravitz has lost count of her tattoos: 'it’s hard to stop'

Zoë Kravitz has lost count of her tattoos: 'it’s hard to stop'
Prince Harry will not throw dirt on Queen in memoir because 'he respects her a lot'

Prince Harry will not throw dirt on Queen in memoir because 'he respects her a lot'
Khloe Kardashian reveals 'cruel' people on social media make her 'anxious'

Khloe Kardashian reveals 'cruel' people on social media make her 'anxious'
Grammy winner Nanci Griffith dies aged 68

Grammy winner Nanci Griffith dies aged 68

New 'Crown' season won't spare anyone in royal family, says royal historian

New 'Crown' season won't spare anyone in royal family, says royal historian
Matt Damon shares thoughts on Bennifer 2.0: 'No one’s pulling harder than I am'

Matt Damon shares thoughts on Bennifer 2.0: 'No one’s pulling harder than I am'
Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumours

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumours

Tony Bennett hangs up concert hat on doctor's orders

Tony Bennett hangs up concert hat on doctor's orders
Cameron Diaz recalls meeting husband Benji Madden after Hollywood exit

Cameron Diaz recalls meeting husband Benji Madden after Hollywood exit
Barbie celebrates 'King of Rock and Roll' Elvis Presley with collectible doll

Barbie celebrates 'King of Rock and Roll' Elvis Presley with collectible doll
Princess Eugenie may be forced to 'live in exile'

Princess Eugenie may be forced to 'live in exile'
Rihanna in trouble as a musician files lawsuit against her fashion brand

Rihanna in trouble as a musician files lawsuit against her fashion brand

Latest

view all