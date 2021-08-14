Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sued by former rape victim

The victim, identified as Jennifer Hough, went to allege Minaj harassed her

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has been sued by a woman who previously accused him of rape.

The victim, identified as Jennifer Hough, went to allege Minaj harassed her.

In her lawsuit, Hough claimed Petty raped her 20 years ago, when they were teenagers in 1994, after she encountered him while waiting for the school bus in Jamaica.

According to her, he allegedly approached her at the bus stop — then pulled a knife, held it to her back and led her to a nearby house, where he raped her.

After the alleged rape, he got off Hough and stood in front of a mirror while saying, “I am the man. I am the man,” the suit stated.

Petty was earlier put behind the bars over charges of attempted rape, where he served four years in jail, but got out after a plea deal.

Hough said she went through mental trauma because of the rape incident and Minaj's constant bribe offers after Petty was arrested in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender.

The lawsuit stats that Minaj called Hough on the phone and offered to “help out” her situation, saying she could fly her and her family to California. Hough refused.

Then through a series of meetings, Hough and members of her family were allegedly repeatedly offered cash bribes for as much as $500,000 by Minaj and her associates to get her to recant, the suit said.

Hough is seeking unspecified damages for the alleged harassment.