Saturday Aug 14 2021
Meghan Markle’s projects to ‘go down badly’ after ‘betrayal’: report

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s new US projects are ‘going down’ badly in the eyes of the public due to their monumental betrayal.

This claim has been made by royal biographer Duncan Larcombe.

During his interview with True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, he was quoted saying, “It's great, she's doing that, she's just had a baby, and it's all about Meghan, and it's all rubbish frankly. It's gone down so badly in this country.”

“She has left behind her a trail of devastation, on the Markle side, and now on the Windsor side. don’t want to see her lecturing young mums having to go back to work from inside her $11million LA mansion.”

“This initiative is nonsense, she should be spending her time trying to build bridges with the very people that she and Harry have betrayed. That's what I think most people in this country believe”

