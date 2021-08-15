Prince William, Charles ‘fuming’ over Prince Andrew crisis

Prince William and Prince Charles are reportedly at their wits end regarding the backlash Prince Andrew has been receiving.



This claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Rebecca English.

During her interview with Express she claimed, "It's important to stress that he wasn't summoned up there for crisis talks as some people have suggested, he was already going up this week on holiday with his family"

"Obviously it's inevitable, despite the Queen's dislike of confrontations, it's inevitable that they're going to have to talk about it, it's a front-page story around the world."

"Prince Charles very strongly feels that as much as he loves his brother as a member of his family, there is no way back for him to public life after this."