Sunday Aug 15 2021
Priyanka Chopra heads out for dinner with star-studded gang

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Priyanka Chopra had the ultimate squad by her side during an evening out in London.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a selfie with her gang which included Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Sonoya Mizuno in the dinner part which entailed of lobster noodles and Tiffany’s boxes.

"When u get a seat at the cool kids' table," Chopra Jonas captioned the photo with the hashtags "#queens" and "#Asianpride."


Awkwafina too posted a snap of the gathering which included a funny photo of Yeoh. 

Priyanka has been in the UK, working on back-to-back projects.

