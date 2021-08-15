 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 15 2021
Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish celebrate five years of saying 'I do'

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish marked their five years of marriage with some sweet tributes.

Taking to Instagram, Eniko shared an adorable photo of their wedding and penned a sweet note for her hubby which read: "| happy anniversary babe! As we continue to grow older and change with age, my love for you remains the same..happy to be sharing life with you.."

The mom of two added, "5 years down! Forever to go..xo."

Furthermore the Jumanji star shared a tribute of his own with a gorgeous snap of the couple. 

"Happy anniversary hot momma cheesecake….Love u to the moon and back #Harts," he said alongside a photo of Parrish in a gold gown with a front cutout and the comedian in a formal black vest, white button-down, and black pants.



