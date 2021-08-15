Alizeh Shah reflects on her definition of 'Azadi' this Independence Day

Actor Alizeh Shah wants Pakistanis to understand the 'real' meaning behind Independence.

As the nation celebrated its 75th Indepencde Day on Saturday, a lot of celebrities collectively prayed for the prosperity of the nation.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star however questioned if the nation is really independent amid the emerging rape cases and celebrities not being able to dress up the way they want.

“Pakistan got its freedom on 14 August 1947 and as today is the 14th of August," Alizeh began in her Instagram clip.

"I can’t seem to understand whom should I wish Jashne-Azadi. To those rapists roaming freely outside because they are the one’s with freedom, and because of them, many girls cannot step outside of their houses or go to work. The inability to travel with your family on the highway. As well as the not getting the freedom to wear whatever they want not just to regular people but the celebrities as well," Alizeh asked her fans.





Alizeh further urged fans not to troll or criticize celebrities for being themselves.



“So, the power of social media which we use so blatantly, why don’t we try to make a difference this time? What we can do is be kind, do charity. Even if we want to say something bad, refrain from doing so. So many people are killed because of social media, so many people suffer through depression. So please make sure to use social media in a manner that doesn’t hurt anyone. I have been through it, and I know how difficult it can be.



Alizeh's post comes after the star herself was subjected to constant criticism around her outfits on online platforms.

"Everybody has a right to live, not just you. Think about it," she said her final words before signing off.