Prince Andrew’s future ‘in the hands of parliament’

Experts believe Prince Andrew’s lawsuit is more of a ‘waiting game’ since its outcome may move the parliament to strip his HRH title.



This news has been brought forward by royal biographer Angela Levin.

During her interview with GB News she claimed, “I think certainly he will have to leave all of his military words behind him. What is interesting is the HRH."

She also added, “I don’t think that is in the Queen's jurisdiction. We will have to wait on that one. If he is innocent and he can prove it - then obviously he can keep it.”

The expert also explained that it's highly likely the Duke of York “will be in the background” from this point on. “And probably will be very upset that he can’t go abroad and play golf!”