Princess Anne ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry’s behavior amid the royal split

Princess Anne reportedly believes Prince Harry behaved ‘appallingly’ towards members of the royal family during the royal split.

This news has been brought forward by a source close to the royal family and during their interview with The Sunday Times they were quoted saying, “Ironically the only one who has expressed any sympathy towards him is Prince Andrew.”

The insider also added, “He knows from Sarah Ferguson – and now first-hand – how it feels to be the outsider, which Harry very much is.”

“As far as the others are concerned, there is a deep sense of protection towards the Queen and resentment towards Harry. There is little sympathy for him after what he and Meghan said on Oprah.

“They are still very upset. They are putting on a united front for the Queen. They all think he has behaved appallingly.”