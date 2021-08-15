Ed Sheeran touches on ‘rocky start’ to restaurant amid a pandemic

Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the ‘rocky start’ his restaurant took because of the pandemic.

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently touched upon the rocky start his restaurant took during the start of the pandemic.

The singer got candid during his appearance on the Table Manners podcast and was quoted saying, “It’s had a rocky start as it opened two months before the pandemic. It’s opened now and locals like it, which is good.”

“It’s definitely a different game. If you’re looking to make a small fortune in the food industry you should start with a large fortune.”

“It’s one of these things where, unless you’re Jamie Oliver or Gordon Ramsay and you have loads of restaurants, it’s very difficult to have a successful [business].”