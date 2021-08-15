 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran touches on ‘rocky start’ to restaurant amid a pandemic

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Ed Sheeran touches on ‘rocky start’ to restaurant amid a pandemic
Ed Sheeran touches on ‘rocky start’ to restaurant amid a pandemic

Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the ‘rocky start’ his restaurant took because of the pandemic.

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently touched upon the rocky start his restaurant took during the start of the pandemic.

The singer got candid during his appearance on the Table Manners podcast and was quoted saying, “It’s had a rocky start as it opened two months before the pandemic. It’s opened now and locals like it, which is good.”

“It’s definitely a different game. If you’re looking to make a small fortune in the food industry you should start with a large fortune.”

“It’s one of these things where, unless you’re Jamie Oliver or Gordon Ramsay and you have loads of restaurants, it’s very difficult to have a successful [business].”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp addresses his Hollywood boycott after liable case

Johnny Depp addresses his Hollywood boycott after liable case
Sophie Turner pens loving tribute for birthday boy Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner pens loving tribute for birthday boy Joe Jonas
Jeffrey Epstein's employee planning to testify against Prince Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein's employee planning to testify against Prince Andrew
'Free Guy' debuts at No. 1 with surprisingly strong $28.4 million

'Free Guy' debuts at No. 1 with surprisingly strong $28.4 million
Olivia Rodrigo addresses Sabrina Carpenter ‘Driver’s License’ drama

Olivia Rodrigo addresses Sabrina Carpenter ‘Driver’s License’ drama
Jennifer Hudson compares Aretha Franklin’s story to Britney Spears

Jennifer Hudson compares Aretha Franklin’s story to Britney Spears
Prince Harry due to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of 2021: report

Prince Harry due to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of 2021: report
Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as 'Heels' featuring 'Vikings' star premiers

Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as 'Heels' featuring 'Vikings' star premiers

Halle Berry shares self-love birthday tribute: ‘Finally, I’m exhaling!’

Halle Berry shares self-love birthday tribute: ‘Finally, I’m exhaling!’
DJ Khaled pens rare health update after covid-19 diagnosis

DJ Khaled pens rare health update after covid-19 diagnosis
Prince Harry, Prince ‘drawing battle lines against Prince Charles

Prince Harry, Prince ‘drawing battle lines against Prince Charles
BBC to fork out major guilt settlement for Princess Diana’s interview scandal

BBC to fork out major guilt settlement for Princess Diana’s interview scandal

Latest

view all