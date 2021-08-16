Prince Andrew 'finished' as active member of Royal Family amid legal war?

Prince Andrew could be "finished" as an active member of the Royal Family after being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was sexually abused, in a New York court.

Giuffre is seeking damaged from the prince, who she alleges abused her in 2001 when she was just 17. She claimed she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who committed suicide whilst awaiting trial in August 2019.

Andrew has categorically denied the allegations, and previously said he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre.

However, the prince could be “finished”, even if Prince Charles wanted him back on the frontline, according to a royal expert.

Writing for the Sunday Telegraph Camilla Tominey said: “Even without the spectre of a two-year legal battle, Andrew remains a distinctly objectionable figure on the periphery of an establishment whose very survival depends on the popularity of its members.

“Ultimately, the decision won't even be Charles's when he becomes king. If his subjects don't want the old Duke of York back in the royal fold, he's finished,” claimed a royal expert,