 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle leaves 'trail of destruction' behind with new project

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 16, 2021

'It's all rubbish frankly. It's gone down so badly in this country,' says royal expert 

Meghan Markle's new 40x40 project that she launched on her 40th birthday has failed to impress people in the UK. 

As explained by royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the project gives an impression that the Duchess of Sussex is too full of herself. 

Larcombe told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, “It's great, she's doing that, she's just had a baby, and it's all about Meghan, and it's all rubbish frankly. It's gone down so badly in this country.

“She has left behind her a trail of devastation, on the Markle side, and now on the Windsor side.

“I don’t want to see her lecturing young mums having to go back to work from inside her $11 million LA mansion.

“This initiative is nonsense, she should be spending her time trying to build bridges with the very people that she and Harry have betrayed.

“That's what I think most people in this country believe," Larcombe said. Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties in early 2020 and moved to California, US. 

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'inseparable' but not 'officially couple'

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'inseparable' but not 'officially couple'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking Lilibet’s life ‘in their own hands’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking Lilibet’s life ‘in their own hands’
Beckhams divided over invite to son's wedding amid feud between Harry, William

Beckhams divided over invite to son's wedding amid feud between Harry, William

Jada Pinkett Smith debuts new arm tattoo inspired by 'divine femininity'

Jada Pinkett Smith debuts new arm tattoo inspired by 'divine femininity'

William anxious Prince Andrew's lawsuit may cause Queen 'turmoil'

William anxious Prince Andrew's lawsuit may cause Queen 'turmoil'

Stranger Things executive producer assures fans show 'super worth the wait'

Stranger Things executive producer assures fans show 'super worth the wait'
Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson call it quits after six months of dating

Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson call it quits after six months of dating
Ryan Reynolds reveals Free Guy to get sequel amid successful reception

Ryan Reynolds reveals Free Guy to get sequel amid successful reception
Prince Harry to meet Queen in UK as part of $100million Netflix deal

Prince Harry to meet Queen in UK as part of $100million Netflix deal

Latest

view all