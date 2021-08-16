Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking Lilibet’s life ‘in their own hands’

Experts believe royal fans should give up hope of ever getting a glimpse of baby Lilibet since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘determined’ to protect her identity.

This claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

During his interview with Express, he was quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan’s relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released.”

He also added, “The Sussexes were emphatic that they intended to do things their own way and so it has proved.”

Even the decision to keep Lilibet’s birth photograph to themselves is an example of the couple now making their own decisions.

As a result, it is highly likely that Liibet may end up being christened in the US and may never visit the royal family during her infancy. “It must be likely that she will be christened in California though there were rumours of a possible christening at Windsor.”

“It seems certain that her christening will be in Meghan’s home state and with the secrecy but without the controversy that surrounded Archie’s christening.”

Before concluding he added, “We have no idea at all when the Queen and other members of the royal family will meet Lili or when Harry and Meghan will next visit the UK.”