Sadie Sink reveals shocking thing about ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Sadie Sink has revealed she didn't receive a script for her mystery role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day until she had already landed in London, and she is keeping every detail of what happens next firmly to herself.

The Stranger Things actress is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the film opens on 31 July, but her role has been kept so tightly under wraps that she has not appeared in a single trailer or piece of marketing material, despite being one of the most recognisable faces of her generation.

Internet speculation has settled largely on the theory that she is playing a young Jean Grey, potentially setting up a new generation of X-Men within the MCU, but Sink, 22, is not playing along.

"You just don't share the secret, it's not that hard," she told Nylon in a new cover story.

The secrecy extended even to the early stages of her involvement.

She was offered the role without an audition, director Destin Daniel Cretton had worked with her on the 2017 film The Glass Castle, and only received the script once she had already touched down in London to begin filming.

Despite stepping into the enormity of the Spider-Man franchise as something of an outsider, Sink said co-star Tom Holland made the experience far less daunting than it might have been.

"It was interesting stepping into that space and being a little bit of an outsider in that way, but he could not have been more welcoming, and just the whole crew in general. He was just so relaxed and open, and I felt very at ease."

She was candid about the sheer scale of what she has signed on for.

"I knew that Marvel was a big deal and had a big brand, especially Spider-Man. I know there's a huge fan base, but it feels really big. I think these blockbuster movies are a whole different beast."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Holland alongside returning cast members Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, with Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal also appearing as Hulk and Punisher respectively.

Whatever Sink's character turns out to be, audiences will find out on 31 July.