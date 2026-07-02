Mel Gibson's ‘Passion of the Christ' making a return to theatres

Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ is returning to cinemas this September in a newly remastered format, building anticipation for the long-awaited sequel due next year.

Lionsgate and Fathom Entertainment will bring the biblical drama back to the big screen from 10 to 17 September, newly remastered in 4K with Dolby Atmos sound.

Ticket buyers will also receive an sneak peek at The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One, which Lionsgate describes as Gibson's "most ambitious filmmaking achievement" and the "largest faith film ever brought to the screen."

Kevin Grayson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group's president of worldwide distribution, said the reissue was about giving existing fans a fresh experience while reaching a new generation.

"The Passion of the Christ remains one of the most extraordinary theatrical experiences ever created. For millions of people, it was far more than a film, it became a powerful shared cultural and faith experience.

Bringing it back to theaters in a stunning new restoration allows longtime audiences to experience it in an entirely new way while inviting a new generation to discover it in theaters for the very first time."

The sequel has been split into two instalments.

Part One opens on 6 May 2027 and Part Two on 25 May 2028, each debuting on Ascension Day, the Christian holiday marking Jesus's ascension into heaven.

The follow-up picks up where the original left off, focusing on the resurrection of Christ following his crucifixion.

The original film starred Jim Caviezel as Jesus and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene, tracing the final twelve hours before the crucifixion.

The sequel brings in new lead actors, with Jaakko Ohtonen and Mariela Garriga taking on the central roles, alongside Pier Luigi Pasino, Kasia Smutniak, Riccardo Scamarcio and Rupert Everett.

The Passion of the Christ remains one of the most commercially remarkable films ever made, earning $610 million worldwide against a $30 million production budget.

It held the record for the highest-grossing R-rated domestic release of all time with $370 million until Disney's Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed it with $636 million domestically in 2024.

Fathom's CEO Ray Nutt noted the film's lasting cultural significance.

"Twenty years ago, faith-based and more secular-leaning audiences alike embraced Mel Gibson's cinematic masterpiece and made it a true success, ushering in an era of opportunity for future religious-themed projects."

Gibson's last directorial effort, the Mark Wahlberg thriller Flight Risk, took just $48 million globally last year.

The Resurrection of the Christ represents his most ambitious return to the director's chair since Hacksaw Ridge in 2016.