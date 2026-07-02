Fans want Gal Gadot ‘off the screen!'

Gal Gadot is facing fresh criticism over her acting, with her latest film In the Hand of Dante drawing scathing reviews that have once again put her performances under the microscope.

The Netflix arthouse drama, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Julian Schnabel, boasts a remarkable ensemble including Oscar Isaac, Al Pacino, Jason Momoa, Gerard Butler, John Malkovich and Martin Scorsese, yet critics and audiences have largely savaged it, with Gadot's performance drawing particular attention.

Decider described the 153-minute film as a "time-hopping trainwreck" and singled out what it called her "stiff" line delivery.

RogerEbert.com called the film "alternately riveting and dull as dirt," while Little White Lies was considerably harsher, stating the movie "isn't even entertaining enough to count as a compelling disaster" and features "multiple career-worst performances" from its cast.

Several critics have drawn comparisons to Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, which became one of the biggest box office bombs of 2024.

It is not the first time Gadot, 41, has found herself at the centre of this conversation.

Cinephiles have previously branded the Israeli actress among the worst performers of her generation, pointing to her work in Snow White, Death on the Nile and Heart of Stone as evidence.

It is an attitude that has taken her a long way.

Gadot first appeared on screen as Gisele Yashar in 2009's Fast & Furious before her 2017 turn as Wonder Woman made her a genuine global star, a film that received both commercial success and widespread critical acclaim for her performance.

The 2020 sequel Wonder Woman 1984 was a significant box office disappointment, however, and consistent hits outside of Red Notice and the Fast & Furious franchise have been difficult to come by since.