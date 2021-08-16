 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry forced ‘royals to regret’ snubbing Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 16, 2021

The real origin story behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal rift has finally been unearthed according to experts.

This claim has been brought forward in a report by the Daily Mail and according to their findings, “An upset Harry told Meghan of his family’s ‘warnings’ and a very definite sense of ‘us against the world’ became entrenched” long before they married.

It was exactly six months after that apparent snub that Prince Harry decided to propose. “Four months later, Harry popped the question in the kitchen of the Kensington Palace cottage they called home.”

“Less than a year after the private family ceremony that Meghan was excluded from she became the Duchess of Sussex.”

According to the report, “We now know that already by then, deep fissures had emerged in the relationships between the newlyweds and the royal family.”

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'inseparable' but not 'officially couple'

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'inseparable' but not 'officially couple'
Prince Harry, ‘left fuming’ after major Meghan Markle snub by royals

Prince Harry, ‘left fuming’ after major Meghan Markle snub by royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking Lilibet’s life ‘in their own hands’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking Lilibet’s life ‘in their own hands’
Meghan Markle leaves 'trail of destruction' behind with new project

Meghan Markle leaves 'trail of destruction' behind with new project

Beckhams divided over invite to son's wedding amid feud between Harry, William

Beckhams divided over invite to son's wedding amid feud between Harry, William

Jada Pinkett Smith debuts new arm tattoo inspired by 'divine femininity'

Jada Pinkett Smith debuts new arm tattoo inspired by 'divine femininity'

William anxious Prince Andrew's lawsuit may cause Queen 'turmoil'

William anxious Prince Andrew's lawsuit may cause Queen 'turmoil'

Stranger Things executive producer assures fans show 'super worth the wait'

Stranger Things executive producer assures fans show 'super worth the wait'
Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson call it quits after six months of dating

Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson call it quits after six months of dating

Latest

view all