Lili Wayne addresses past suicide attempt: I’m still here for a reason’

Rapper Lili Wayne recently weighed in on his past suicide attempt at the age of 12 and also revealed the one thing that kept him alive through it all.

The singer got candid over it all during his interview with Emmanuel Acho on Uncomfortable Conversations.

He started off by explaining how one ditched school day ended up giving him suicidal ideations and prompted him to grab his mother’s gun.

“I was just looking and was like you know what — start thinking I had to get myself mad and then noticed I didn't have to. That's what scared me. And how I know I have mental health problems was [that] I pulled the trigger.”

He also went on to add, “As a kid, all you remember is that when you're going to see the white and I thought that was the white — I swear to God I did.”

“Then, the knocking woke me up out of that, but then they stopped and once they stopped knocking I said, 'OK, they must've left.' It took too long. It took too long for getting me to that death. I was still just laying there and didn't feel a thing, but it was taking too long. So, I said [expletive] I am here for a reason.”

“The blood was pouring out of my chest so much that it made it easy for me to slide with my shirt on the wood across the floor. I made it all the way there. All the energy I had left was to kick the door.”

Wayne also explained the moment his uncle Bob saw him lying on the ground and added, “I was spitting all in his face, blood, and everything and all I was trying to tell was I'm not a baby. He kept saying, 'Do you not see the [expletive] baby on the ground with a hole in his chest?'”

At that moment the only thing keeping Wayne alive was “God. Plain and simple.”

“When you have no one to vent to, no one to get this out to, you can't bring it to your friends at school because you're still trying to be cool to them, you're not tryna let them know, 'I got something going on at home,'”

“Also, what I never said was… the mom that I knew before that day, on my life and everyone's life. I have never met, or seen, or heard that lady again in my life.”

“So I didn't die that day, but somebody was gone. She's never been that way ever again. As far as the parents out there, obviously that was an eye-opener for her. And what she decided to do was, I let my flower grow.”



