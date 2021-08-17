Fate of Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series hangs in the balance

Fate of ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan uncertain so far.

PCB has contacted Afghan cricket board about series.

PCB expects a reply from the Afghan board in a couple of days.

The fate of the ODI cricket series between Pakistan and Afghanistan hangs in the balance amid the current political situation in Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has contacted the Afghanistan Cricket Board to ascertain if there will be a bilateral ODI series or not, sources said.

The PCB hopes to get a final response from the Afghan cricket body in the next one to two days, according to the sources.

Afghanistan's cricket body is reviewing the current situation and weighing the available options, the sources said.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board has the domain to decide about the fate of the series as their country will host the event," sources quoted the PCB as saying.

The ODI series between the two neighbouring countries is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from September 3 to 9.

Pakistan’s national cricket team is all set to return from the Caribbean Islands in late August as they are playing a two-match Test series with West Indies.

Last week, a PCB official spoke to The News about the bilateral ODI series. “We have made it clear to the Afghan board that the national team members only have a 10-day time in between the travelling and three-match series before getting ready to host the Kiwis which are due in Pakistan on September 11," the PCB official had said.

"In that scenario, it would be difficult for the team members to keep on travelling from one city to the other. We have suggested that one venue should be selected for all the three matches."



The Afghan cricket board is giving final touches to the Pakistan series plan, he had said.

“Only this window is available for the series as the Pakistan team is facing a busy schedule till May 2022," said the PCB official. "We hope all the issues will be sorted out at the earliest for the benefit of both the teams," he added.

Changed scenario

On Sunday, the Taliban took over Afghanistan's control after they entered the capital, Kabul, as their lightning cross-country offensive culminated with them taking back the country 20 years after they were ousted by a US-led invasion. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country Sunday and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war.

Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) said on Monday (August 16) that major violence had been averted thus far and called on all parties in Afghanistan to respect the rule of law, protect the fundamental human rights of all Afghans, and ensure that Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organisation or group against any country.

Pakistan's top national security body also stressed that the principle of non-interference in Afghanistan must be adhered to. The forum also said the country would continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed all possible facilities be made available to repatriate Pakistanis, diplomats, journalists and staff of international organisations seeking to leave Afghanistan. The Prime Minister lauded the ongoing efforts of the Pakistan embassy in Kabul and the state machinery in this regard.