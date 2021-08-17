Anoushey Ashraf stands tall in support of Afghanistan:'They’re humans with dreams'

RJ Anoushey Ashraf is expressing her concerns for the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, Anoushey penned a lengthy note where she shared inferences from her last trip to Afghanistan, pressing that those people are as human as anybody else.

"On this trip I met girls who wanted to cycle for the Olympics, boys who only wanted to be the next Messi. I met Imams at Masjids who greeted me with love, respect and dua’s. I met fantastic tv hosts who were living under tense conditions but were also excited about the new game shows they were launching. I met writers, poets and restauranteurs. I met children of the Hazara, beautiful even with their Traumas," she recalled her trip.

Anoushey continued, "They were exactly like you and me. And today, they’re helpless, homeless and abandoned."



Talking about the plight of Afghanis, who are struggling to leave the country, the RJ said," No one wants to leave their homes and live as a refugee."







"Look at the second last picture in this series," Ashraf asked, referring to a collage of portraits. "I photographed each of them. They’re humans with dreams. Please ask yourself why you grew up to be so bitter, that instead of giving people the room to breathe, you abuse them, give them titles like ‘yeh liberals’. Please be kinder. Be a true Muslim on the inside and you’ll never harbour hate for anyone in this world," she wrote.



"Sure, the people in power say they want peace, but to many peace only comes on their terms," the actor explained. "Peace means girls not working and men not playing sports. Surrender means peace. Not a single life and their true dreams come into consideration. If you think this is ‘good’ let me remind you it’s the innocent losing their right to be free for these leaders (Taliban or not) to feed their agenda, politics, power and greed. NOTHING ELSE," she wrote.

"The Taliban says they’re ready to evolve and give women and children their rights. Let’s not hail them heroes yet. They’ve said they have learned from the past. Only time will tell. Reaching out to all my Afghan friends tonight, you are in my prayers. Humanity first," she concluded.