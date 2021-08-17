 
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson signs new movie amid Disney scandal

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Scarlett Johansson has landed a new project right in the middle of her ongoing lawsuit with Disney.

As per Variety, the 36-year-old star has joined Wes Anderson for his upcoming movie.

The film, which is currently untitled, will also star Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray. Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks in prominent roles.

Johansson recently made headlines when she sued Disney for breach of contract after the company released Marvel’s “Black Widow” simultaneously in theaters and on their streaming service, Disney+.

“This suit was filed as a result of Disney’s decision to knowingly violate Scarlett’s contract. They have very deliberately moved the revenue stream and profits to the Disney+ side of the company, leaving artistic and financial partners out of their new equation. That’s it, pure and simple," said Johansson's representative.

