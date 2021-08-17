 
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
Lady Gaga's dogwalker needs donation for 'healing' road trip

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Lady Gaga's dogwalker needs donation for 'healing' road trip

Lady Gaga's dog walker is still trying to overcome his shooting accident from February.

On Monday, Ryan Fischer began a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of the trip he needs to take for mental healing.

He wrote: 'With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help.

'This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realize sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved.'

He described how the trauma of what happened continues to impact him even as the physical scars heal.

'At times I was scared,' he shared. 'I was lonely. I felt abandoned and unsupported. I had long bouts of depression and doubt and self-pity.

Fischer went on: 'I have set up this GoFundMe page in supporting a van purchase, travel expenses and welcome all input on retreats for trauma throughout the country as well as queer spiritual leaders and healers, and how best to highlight and share with you along the way.'e

With the donation money, Fischer wishes to get 'a van and exploring this country while seeking out communities that support the process of growing from trauma.'

'For me, this includes retreat centers, trauma programs, queer healers, creatives and spiritual leaders,' he added.

In February, the singer's Fischer got shot while protecting the star's three French Bulldogs.

