Selma Blair gets raw in documentary about debilitating experience with MS

Selma Blair is getting raw and emotional about fighting multiple sclerosis (MS) since being diagnosed in 2018.

In her upcoming documentary Introducing Selma Blair, the 49-year-old details the immense pain and physical disability that she had to deal with when fighting the autoimmune disease.

As a consequence of the disease, she lost her ability to speak and use her left leg.

In a bid to overcome it, the actress decided to undergo a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy to help regain her immune system.

"My prognosis is great. I’m in remission. Stem cell put me in remission," the After star said.

"It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down."

The actress also shared how she was reluctant to share her story with the world.

"I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed and more fixed," she revealed.

"I’ve accrued a lifetime of some baggage in the brain that still needs a little sorting out or accepting. That took me a minute to get to that acceptance. It doesn’t look like this for everyone.

"I have really felt unwell and misunderstood for so long that it’s just me," she continued.