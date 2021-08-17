 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Selma Blair gets raw in documentary about debilitating experience with MS

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Selma Blair gets raw in documentary about debilitating experience with MS

Selma Blair is getting raw and emotional about fighting multiple sclerosis (MS) since being diagnosed in 2018.

In her upcoming documentary Introducing Selma Blair, the 49-year-old details the immense pain and physical disability that she had to deal with when fighting the autoimmune disease.

As a consequence of the disease, she lost her ability to speak and use her left leg.

In a bid to overcome it, the actress decided to undergo a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy to help regain her immune system.

"My prognosis is great. I’m in remission. Stem cell put me in remission," the After star said. 

"It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down."

The actress also shared how she was reluctant to share her story with the world.

"I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed and more fixed," she revealed. 

"I’ve accrued a lifetime of some baggage in the brain that still needs a little sorting out or accepting. That took me a minute to get to that acceptance. It doesn’t look like this for everyone.

"I have really felt unwell and misunderstood for so long that it’s just me," she continued.

More From Entertainment:

'US prosecutors losing hope of ever interviewing Prince Andrew'

'US prosecutors losing hope of ever interviewing Prince Andrew'

Madonna will relaunch her entire catalog

Madonna will relaunch her entire catalog
Melissa McCarthy who appeared in Meghan Markle's video talks about her TV series

Melissa McCarthy who appeared in Meghan Markle's video talks about her TV series
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia celebrate 13th wedding anniversary: 'married the love of my life'

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia celebrate 13th wedding anniversary: 'married the love of my life'
Lady Gaga's dogwalker needs donation for 'healing' road trip

Lady Gaga's dogwalker needs donation for 'healing' road trip
Scarlett Johansson signs new movie amid Disney scandal

Scarlett Johansson signs new movie amid Disney scandal
Jada Pinkett Smith covers her arm in ink: 'I’m starting to build my sleeve'

Jada Pinkett Smith covers her arm in ink: 'I’m starting to build my sleeve'
Queen to continue holiday in Balmoral despite staff member contracting Covid-19

Queen to continue holiday in Balmoral despite staff member contracting Covid-19

Prince Harry reacts to satire show 'The Prince' poking fun at royal family

Prince Harry reacts to satire show 'The Prince' poking fun at royal family

Jennifer Lopez showers Ben Affleck's daughters with precious presents

Jennifer Lopez showers Ben Affleck's daughters with precious presents

Madonna, Warner Music strike deal to re-issue her entire catalogue

Madonna, Warner Music strike deal to re-issue her entire catalogue
Cardi B house hunts in New Jersey, flaunts baby bump in catsuit

Cardi B house hunts in New Jersey, flaunts baby bump in catsuit

Latest

view all