Nicki Minaj defends Trump from 'bullying,' pledges major donation

The Grammy-winning rapper praises U.S. President Donald Trump and calls herself his 'No. 1 fan'

January 29, 2026

Minaj and Trump held hands as they appeared on stage together
Nicki Minaj is making her political loyalties loud and clear.

The Grammy-winning rapper joined President Donald Trump on stage and praised his new baby investment accounts during a Washington, D.C. summit this week and pledged up to $300,000 to the initiative, according to CNBC.

Minaj, 43, spoke at the Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday, January 28, where she was invited onstage alongside businessman Kevin O’Leary.

“I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change,” she said. “The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more.”

The Anaconda hitmaker went even further while defending Trump against criticism. “We're not going to let them get away with bullying him,” Minaj added. “He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him.”

Minaj’s appearance was the latest in a string of high-profile moments tied to the MAGA movement.

In November, she spoke at the United Nations as a guest of the Trump administration. She also appeared at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December, where she said, “I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president,” adding that Trump has “given so many people hope.”

