A$AP Rocky shares hilarious instance with son Riot Rose

A$AP Rocky remembers son Riot getting him in trouble with wife Rihanna

A$AP Rocky is opening up about a funny family moment that proves he can’t get away with much at home, especially when his 2-year-old son Riot Rose is around.

The rapper recently shared that his youngest son is incredibly observant, and not afraid to call him out.

In an interview published by Esquire on Jan. 28, the 37-year-old artist revealed that Riot once told Rihanna he had left the house without saying goodbye.

According to Rocky, the toddler noticed everything.

“He was like, ‘Dada left. Dada left through the door,’” Rocky recalled. “She told me, ‘You left?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, why?’ She’s like, ‘Because our son told me you left. It’d been nice to say goodbye.’”

Laughing at the situation, Rocky summed up his son’s personality by saying, “That’s Riot. He can’t stop running his mouth.”

While Riot is clearly the family informant, Rocky explained that his older son Rza, 3, has a very different vibe.

The couple’s first child isn’t as talkative, but he has his own strong personality.

“Rza don’t be talking,” Rocky said, adding that his eldest has recently started standing up for himself again. He also joked that Rza used to be rough on Riot when his younger brother was still learning to walk and talk.

The proud dad shared that watching his kids grow into themselves has been especially meaningful since welcoming another addition to the family.

Rocky and Rihanna, both 37, welcomed their third child, daughter Rocki, in September. The rapper said becoming a father was always something he wanted.

“I wanted to be a dad before I got with my girl,” he admitted. “I wanted a little baby girl or boy, whatever God gave, and God blessed me with three.”

Rihanna has previously shared how quickly their relationship moved once they started dating in 2021, saying the pandemic played a role in bringing them closer.

In a 2024 interview, she explained that everything seemed to fall into place naturally.

“COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like God knew we needed because we were going to start a family,” she said.

“Had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready.”

“There was no denying it,” she added. “It was the best thing that ever happened to us.”

Even with three young kids, Rocky says he and Rihanna make it a priority to keep their relationship strong.

Speaking earlier this month on The Ebro Show, he emphasised the importance of still having fun together.

“You got to spice it up,” he said.

“You got to still date. You got to still be friends. We roll dice. We play cards. I love that girl to death, man. We got to keep the funk going because if not, what are we doing then?”

For now, Rocky seems perfectly content balancing music, love and fatherhood, even if it means getting tattled on by his own toddler.