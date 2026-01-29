Is Nina Dobrev looking for love at Sundance Film Festival bash?

Nina Dobrev was 'flirty' at Sundance Film Festival after-party

Nina Dobrev appears to be embracing a fresh chapter, and the Sundance Film Festival may have been the perfect setting to kick it off.

The actress, who split from her fiancé, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, in September, was spotted enjoying herself at a Sundance party celebrating her close friend Zoey Deutch’s film Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass.

According to a source, the vibe turned flirty when Dobrev connected with a mystery man at the bash.

A spy at the event shared that the Vampire Diaries star was “flirting hard” with a man described as sporting a mustache and a beanie, adding that he was “h*t AF.”

The source said Dobrev approached him first, asking what he was doing at the party, and the two later exchanged phone numbers.

Dobrev also gave fans a glimpse into her Sundance getaway by sharing photos from the trip, which included snowboarding, a massage, and a night out at TAO’s nightclub pop-up, where singer Benson Boone performed his hit Beautiful Things.

The festival appearance comes after a string of carefree moments for the actress.

She rang in the New Year in St. Barts on the same yacht as influencer Alix Earle, where she was seen posing with friends and dancing in a bikini.

Looking ahead, Dobrev is set to appear in the romantic comedy It Happened One Summer.

She remains close with Deutch, with the two having traveled extensively together in the past, including a memorable trip to Antarctica with White and Deutch’s fiancé, Jimmy Tatro.

While nothing appears official, Dobrev’s Sundance sighting suggests she’s enjoying life post-split and may be open to seeing where new connections lead.