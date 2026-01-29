Jason Momoa shares what he thinks of ‘Wrecking Crew' costar Dave Bautista

Jason Momoa calls Dave Bautista 'older brother'

Jason Momoa is opening up about what his friendship with Dave Bautista really means to him, and it goes far beyond their latest action-packed collaboration.

As The Wrecking Crew lands on Prime Video, Momoa shared heartfelt thoughts about working alongside Bautista, making it clear that their bond feels more like family than a typical Hollywood partnership.

Speaking during a recent conversation with PEOPLE, Momoa explained that what makes their connection special is the comfort they share, even in silence.

“I’m extremely comfortable even when we’re not talking,” Momoa said while addressing his longtime costar.

“We can be in the same room hanging out, doing our own thing. And I can just be in your presence. You know what I mean? I don’t have to say s--t.”

Bautista didn’t hold back either, returning the love with equal sincerity.

“I’ve told you this a million times. I love you and I’m comfortable with you and I respect you and I’m proud of you,” he said.

“So working with you is a dream come true. It’s never work when you work with people you love, and I love the s--t out of you.”

Momoa later described Bautista as more than just a colleague, saying, “I consider him like an older brother,” and adding that he knows Bautista would be there instantly if he or his family ever needed anything.

The two actors, who previously worked together on Dune and Apple TV+’s See, reunited for The Wrecking Crew, which was filmed in Hawaii.

For both men, the setting made the experience even more meaningful. One standout memory involved hopping on their motorcycles after wrapping for the day and riding through the islands together.

“There was one day where we did, that was our last shot of the day and we were just riding through there by the beaches, through the hills, through the mountains,” Bautista recalled.

“And Jason’s like, ‘We’re done.’ And he said, ‘Let’s ride back.’ So we rode back to base on the motorcycles, man. I was like, ‘Can’t believe we’re getting paid to do this.’”

Momoa added to the moment, painting the picture simply: riding a Harley at sunset in Hawaii alongside one of his closest friends.

Bautista said those moments stood out because they’re rare in the film industry.

He stressed the importance of appreciating experiences like that, calling them once-in-a-lifetime days.

With The Wrecking Crew now streaming, fans get to see that real-life friendship translate onto the screen, a partnership built on trust, respect, and years of shared history.