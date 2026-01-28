Harry Styles breaks ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's record with 'Together' tour

The pop stars were romantically linked in 2012 before calling things off the next year

Harry Styles has officially dethroned ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium.

On Wednesday, January 28, the former One Direction star added two more dates to his 2026 London residency, bringing his total to 12 shows — enough to break Swift’s solo artist record at the iconic venue, as well as Coldplay’s all-time run.

Originally scheduled for six nights, Styles, 31, had already added four more shows earlier this week before tacking on the July 3 and 4 performances. His expansion now surpasses Swift’s 2024 Eras Tour record of eight Wembley concerts, while also topping Coldplay’s 10-night run last summer.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Harry Styles back to Wembley Stadium for what will be a truly historic run of shows,” a venue spokesperson said. “The 12 nights will be among the most special in our stadium’s long history.”

Wembley, however, is just one stop on Styles’ massive Together, Together global residency. The tour supports his upcoming fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., which will release ahead of the May 16 kickoff in Amsterdam. From there, Styles will travel across Europe, South America, Australia, and North America, including a 30-show residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.