Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom seeks serious help after DUI arrest

Lamar Odom vows to improve his life after drug problems resurfaced

Lamar Odom has determined to work on his drug issues after his struggles restarted and led to him getting arrested for driving under the influence.

The 46-year-old athlete had a serious case of overdose which contributed to a near-death-experience and subsequently his divorce with Khloe Kardashian.

Now that the retired NBA player has been released, he has “made the personal decision” to work on his health in a 30-day treatment program at the iRely Recovery facility in Los Angeles.

The media personality will focus on resetting and reflecting, his manager Gina Rodriguez told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 28.

“After a recent incident, he took a step back to reflect and address triggers he’s been dealing with. He’s taking full responsibility and choosing to be proactive about his wellbeing,” Rodriguez told the outlet.

While Odom is positive about making the change, the news of his arrest caught fans by surprise because of his history with drug overdose.

The football player has dedicated his recovery to former wife, 41, in various interviews, sharing that Kardashian was determined to help him regardless of the pain he had caused her.

The overdose which transitioned into a near-death-experience included 12 strokes and two heart attacks that Odom faced while he was under the influence.

Despite his ongoing divorce battle with the Kardashians star at the time, she devoted her time and energy to help him recover, bringing the legal case to a halt.