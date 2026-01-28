Dua Lipa brings fiery elegance to Paris Fashion Week with jaw-dropping look

Dua Lipa joins Nicole Kidman, ASAP Rocky, Gracie Abrams, and more at Paris Fashion Week

Dua Lipa set the tone at Paris Fashion Week as she made an appearance in a statement ensemble.

The 30-year-old pop superstar walked the runway in an asymmetrical skirt and blouse suit - with a silhouette only she could’ve pulled off.

The IDGAF hitmaker rocked the matching suit with a bag made of matching print, and ankle strap stilettos in black and white to accessorise her look.

Lipa wore her signature bronze makeup look, and styled her hair on a side parting for the night.

The Grammy winner showed off her look to fans in a social media post, as she took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 28.

Along with the close-ups of her fiery ensemble, the Levitating songstress shared pictures with fellow celebrities attending the couture week, including ASAP Rocky, Nicole Kidman, Gracie Abrams, and more.

This comes after the Don’t Start Now singer was spotted in Paris earlier this week as she stepped out for a date night with her fiancé Callum Turner.

The fiancées have been together for two years and announced their engagement in June 2025. While wedding planning is seemingly underway, further details about their upcoming nuptials have not been revealed yet.