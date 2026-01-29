Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax attends Sundance Film Festival

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt at Sundance Film Festival

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt made a rare public appearance this week, quietly stepping into the spotlight at the Sundance Film Festival while keeping his focus firmly behind the scenes.

The 22-year-old was photographed at a Jan. 23 screening of Self Custody in Park City, Utah, where he posed with director Garrett Patten and producer Fernando Ferro.

Wearing a red flannel layered over a black T-shirt and accessorised with a chunky silver chain, Pax appeared relaxed as he chatted with the filmmakers before later attending a TBK Productions party.

While his appearance caught attention, it does not signal a move toward acting.

In fact, Angelina Jolie has made it clear that her children have little interest in being in front of the camera.

Speaking at the 2025 Santa Barbara Film Festival, she said of Pax and his siblings, “None of them are dying to be on screen. They’re not interested.”

Jolie, who also shares children Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne with Brad Pitt, explained that fame itself holds little appeal for them.

“They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it,” she said, adding, “It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing really.”

Instead, Pax has been building experience in film production.

He previously worked as a still photographer on Jolie’s 2017 film First They Killed My Father and again on her 2024 biopic Maria.

His siblings are following similar paths, with Maddox earning production credits of his own and Vivienne working as a producer’s assistant on Broadway’s The Outsiders.

Jolie has spoken warmly about Vivienne’s approach to creative work, telling E! News in 2023, “Viv reminds me of my mother, in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives.”

She added, “She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

Pax’s Sundance appearance offered a brief glimpse into his growing presence in the film world, one that mirrors his family’s creative legacy while deliberately staying out of the spotlight.