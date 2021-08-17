 
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
Web Desk

Melissa McCarthy who appeared in Meghan Markle's video talks about her TV series

Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Melissa McCarthy who appeared in Meghan Markles video talks about her TV series

Don't ask the cast to describe "Nine Perfect Strangers," the new Hulu TV series based on the 2018 best-selling book by Liane Moriarty.

"It is so trippy and crazy. ... I dare you to ask any of us what genre this is. We have no idea," Nicole Kidman told reporters.

Kidman leads a cast that includes Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale and Michael Shannon in the tale of nine wealthy, stressed people who go on a retreat to a remote boutique resort.

Melissa McCarthy, a friend of  Meghan Markle, recently received backlash for appearing in a video with the Duchess of Sussex. The actress and Meghan were accused of mocking Queen Elizabeth in the video released on the 40th birthday of Prince Harry's wife.

McCarthy, who plays a romantic novelist suffering from a broken heart and a declining career, said the show brings up big philosophical questions, including "what will be changed when you're gone? Who will care? What have you left behind?"

"It brings up pretty big questions - and I was terrified of being attacked by bull ants," McCarthy said.

"Nine Perfect Strangers" The series is partly a satire on the wellness industry. Kidman plays a mysterious health guru who promises a life-changing experience using unconventional methods that go way beyond massages and yoga.

Filmed in rural Australia, the eight-episode series launches on Hulu on Wednesday.



