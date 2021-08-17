 
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PCB earns NA's ire for failing to show salaries of employees other than chairman

PCB shares details of expenses and revenue with the National Assemblys Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination in an in-camera meeting. File Photo
  • PCB fails to show salary and privileges of any other employee but chairman.
  • PCB's accounts have not been audited since 2018: sources.
  • Cricket board's expenses under the former chairman were Rs4.3bn in 2017 and Rs5.13bn in 2018, while in 2019, the PCB spent a total of Rs5.94bn.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board earned the ire of the National Assembly Standing Committee for Inter-Provincial Coordination when it failed to show figures pertaining to any employee other than the chairman.

Furthermore, sources close to the development told Geo News that the PCB's accounts have not been audited since 2018, and the figures presented were unaudited figures from 2019, rather than the last year's data.

This came to light after the cricket board's expenses and revenues were presented to the NA standing committee in a meeting on Monday.

An in-camera session for the standing committee meeting was held at the request of PCB as "sensitive information" had to be shared.

Expenses

According to documents seen by Geo News, PCB’s expenses under the former chairperson were Rs4.3bn in 2017 and Rs5.13bn in 2018.

The documents stated that in 2019, the PCB spent a total of Rs5.94bn.

Expenses pertaining to the chairman's residence, travel allowance/daily allowance (TA/DA), medical allowance, domestic and international business class travel were provided, but none for any of the employees, including the coaches.

The committee was told that Rs627.7 million was spent on repair and maintenance work alone, while Rs616.3m was spent on the advancement of cricket.

The documents stated that Rs2.38bn each was spent on domestic and foreign tournaments, while Rs1.6bn were spent on organising matches at neutral venues and in Pakistan.

No details pertaining to the team's domestic and foreign tour expenses were shared.

Revenue

According to the unaudited documents, the PCB earned Rs10.69 billion in 2019.

From foreign tours that year, PCB earned Rs4.42bn, the documents showed.

The cricket board, through the matches organised in Pakistan and other neutral venues, earned Rs5.41bn.

It further earned Rs707.9 million in terms of investment and interest and Rs238 million through sponsorships and logos.

The PCB did not share any details about its investments and bank deposits for 2019 with the standing committee during the meeting.


