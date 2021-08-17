 
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan: Gen Bajwa to Afghan delegation

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

  • "Pakistan stands with the people of Afghanistan," says COAS Gen Bajwa. 
  • Says settlement in Afghanistan is "vital" for security and prosperity of the region.
  • Afghanistan delegation appreciated Pakistan Army's efforts, ISPR says.

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday proclaimed that Pakistan stands with the people of Afghanistan and will do everything for Afghanistan to reach a settlement.  

An eight-member Afghan delegation met with Gen Bajwa at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. 

The Afghan delegation comprised Salahuddin Rabbani, Muhammad Younis Qanooni, Ustad Muhammad Karim Khalili, Ahmed Zia Masoud, Ustad Muhammad Muhaqiq, Ahmed Wali Masoud, Abdul Latif Pidram, and Khalid Noor. 

In the meeting with the Afghan delegation, the COAS discussed in detail the currently unfolding situation in Afghanistan. 

The COAS stated that Pakistan desires "broad-based relations" with Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan is "willing to do everything possible" so that Afghanistan can reach an "all-inclusive settlement". 

The Army Chief further said that the settlement is vital for "regional peace and prosperity". 

The Afghan delegation acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army's sacrifices, efforts and contributions for peace, stability and socio-economic development of Afghanistan. 

The delegation also expressed their views regarding the way forward for Afghanistan.

