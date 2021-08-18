 
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
Camila Cabello gives insight on her relationship with Shawn Mendes

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Camila Cabello got candid about what her relationship with her beau Shawn Mendes looks like.

In an interview with Bustle, the Cinderella star shared that her relationship with the Monster hit-maker is based on "sweetness and tenderness" adding that they both are sensitive and that she is blessed to have a partner that shares the same ways as her.

"I probably have a nurturing attitude because I also like being nurtured. I’m lucky that my partner is the same way," she said.

"There’s a lot of sweetness and tenderness. I think we’re both sensitive. I’m really lucky to be able to surround myself with tenderness; it’s really important to me."

The Senorita hit-maker also expressed how supportive they are of each other through body image issues especially in recent times as Camila has been pressured to maintain her slim physique. 

