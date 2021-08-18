Prince William ‘worked tirelessly to get separated’ from Meghan Markle

Prince William reportedly wanted to separate from the royal family right from the very start.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Robert Lacy and in his new book, Battle of Brothers he spilled long-held palace secrets and claimed, “William wished to be separated from Meghan on a day-to-day basis and that meant being separated from his brother as well.”

In the book, there is also a passage that suggests Prince William completely “threw Harry out” of Kensington Palace.

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud has been ongoing since his relationship with Meghan Markle became official.