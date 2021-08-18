 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘worked tirelessly to get separated’ from Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Prince William ‘worked tirelessly to get separated’ from Meghan Markle
Prince William ‘worked tirelessly to get separated’ from Meghan Markle

Prince William reportedly wanted to separate from the royal family right from the very start.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Robert Lacy and in his new book, Battle of Brothers he spilled long-held palace secrets and claimed, “William wished to be separated from Meghan on a day-to-day basis and that meant being separated from his brother as well.”

In the book, there is also a passage that suggests Prince William completely “threw Harry out” of Kensington Palace.

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud has been ongoing since his relationship with Meghan Markle became official.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to slow down on project influx

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to slow down on project influx
Prince Harry issued warning over ‘overusing limited currency’ of tell-all book

Prince Harry issued warning over ‘overusing limited currency’ of tell-all book
Experts address the ‘comfort’ of Kate Middleton sharing her ‘mom guilt’: ‘It calms us all’

Experts address the ‘comfort’ of Kate Middleton sharing her ‘mom guilt’: ‘It calms us all’
BTS producer becomes South Korea’s best-paid employee

BTS producer becomes South Korea’s best-paid employee
R&B singer R. Kelly goes on trial in Brooklyn

R&B singer R. Kelly goes on trial in Brooklyn
Gigi Hadid optimistic for better future of children in Afghanistan, Palestine

Gigi Hadid optimistic for better future of children in Afghanistan, Palestine
Britney Spears secretly married Jason Trawick?

Britney Spears secretly married Jason Trawick?

Why Queen was disapproving of Kate Middleton before Prince William marriage

Why Queen was disapproving of Kate Middleton before Prince William marriage

Camila Cabello gives insight on her relationship with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello gives insight on her relationship with Shawn Mendes
Lorde drops new single Mood Ring

Lorde drops new single Mood Ring
A first look of How I Met Your Father: Check it out

A first look of How I Met Your Father: Check it out
Kylie Jenner announces to launch 'Kylie Swim' beachwear

Kylie Jenner announces to launch 'Kylie Swim' beachwear

Latest

view all