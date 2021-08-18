 
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
Prince William to suffer the brunt of Prince Harry’s memoir

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Prince William is reportedly to suffer greatly from the backlash of Prince Harry’s new tell-all according to experts.

This claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Ingrid Seward.

She believes Prince William will be suffering the brunt of the backlash originating from Prince Harry’s upcoming tell-all.

During an interview with Express last month she commented on the possible aftereffect and was quoted saying, “William is probably the one that will come out of this worst of all because there is a row between William and Harry.”

“Basically if Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William’s future. It’s not Harry’s future, he is out of it now, but it is William’s future.”

