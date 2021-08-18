Meghan Markle accused of crafting 'alternate woke Royal Family'

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for trying to create her very own 'alternate woke Royal Family' within the US.

This claim has been brought forward by royal biographer Angela Levin and during her interview with the Daily Mail’s Femail, she wrote in a column.

“I think Harry and Meghan’s grandiose, comfy and caring comments about [these issues] is another example of them trying to set up some sort of alternate woke royal family.”

“Like most of their 'compassionate' gestures, there is no indication about what they themselves will do and whether any donations will be going through Archewell Foundation.”

“Their comment that they want to 'alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet – that will prove our humanity,' sounds so similar to their recent comment we must be compassionate 'to those we know and those we don’t know', that makes it sound equally phony.”

Before concluding she claimed, “Take care of yourselves and let’s keep taking care of each other.”