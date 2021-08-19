 
Thursday Aug 19 2021
Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy fight on Nine Perfect Strangers' Set: Video

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman knocked Melissa McCarthy out of her shoes as they pretend to fight on the set of their Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman and American star McCarthy showed how comfortable they got during filming in a hilarious mock fight in behind-the-scenes footage posted Wednesday to Melissa's Instagram.

Both the stars were just throwing punches, Melissa, 50, fell out of her sandals while trying to dodge Nicole's kick.

The two leading ladies were standing on a dirt path in the middle of a wooded area, presumably in Australia, where Nine Perfect Strangers was filmed.

Melissa screamed with exertion as she threw a punch, but it was obvious that she never made contact. Nicole responded by hiking up her skirt and launching a fake kick at Melissa's face. She stepped out of her sandal. 

Melissa looked stylish in a pale blue robe decorated with lovely floral patterns, which she paired with tan Chanel sandals featuring the brand's iconic logo on the straps. Nicole Kidman was decked out in an angelic white dress that buttoned up the front and featured frilly sleeves. 

